Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL
Published

New York Giants' Cody Latimer helps Ohio tornado victims

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 31Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 31

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 31 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

New York Giants wide receiver Cody Latimer traveled to Ohio on Wednesday to help aid victims who were affected by a deadly tornado that devastated the area.

Latimer, who is from Dayton and still has relatives living in the area, donated food and supplies and helped provide shelter for some of the victims who were affected, according to WHIO-TV.

At least one person was killed and 90 others were injured in the severe weather.

TORNADOES HIT KANSAS, PENNSYLVANIA AS STORMS SWEEP ACROSS US

NWS confirms at least 17 tornadoes touched down in Ohio Memorial Day eveningVideo

Latimer was practicing with the Giants during voluntary organized team activities earlier this week before making the trip to the Dayton area, according to NJ.com.

He focused his trip on helping single mothers affected by the weather, the Dayton Daily News reported. Latimer and his brother were raised by a single mom after their father died in 2005 from cancer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Latimer is entering his second full season with the Giants. He played in six games for New York last season, recording 11 receptions for 190 yards and one touchdown. Previously, he spent four seasons with the Denver Broncos.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.