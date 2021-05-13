New York Giants 2021 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The New York Giants were in contention for the NFC East crown up to the last week of the season but fell short at the very end.

Six wins will not be enough to stay in contention this season. Each of the Giants’ rivals has gotten better during the offseason, but luckily New York has also stepped up their game.

New York signed wide receiver Kenny Golladay and tight end Kyle Rudolph to give Daniel Jones some extra targets on offense. Adoree’ Jackson is also set to join a deep defense. The team added wide receiver Kadarus Toney and linebacker Azeez Ojulari in the draft.

The Giants will start the 2021 season at home against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 12. The team will end the season on Jan. 9 with a Week 18 matchup against Washington – a game that could determine whether one of those teams will sneak into the playoffs or capture the division title.

Here’s who the Giants will be matching up against in 2021.

Home Opponents: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington, Falcons, Panthers, Rams, Broncos, Raiders

Away Opponents: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington, Saints, Buccaneers, Bears, Chiefs, Chargers, Dolphins

Combined Opponents 2020 record: 128-142-2

Here’s the Giants’ 2021 regular-season schedule: