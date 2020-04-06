New York Giants: 2020 NFL Draft profile

The New York Giants finished 4-12 during the 2019 season.

The Giants have 10 picks going into the draft. The Giants acquired one of those picks from the New Orleans Saints.

Last year, the Giants had three picks in the first round. They selected quarterback Daniel Jones, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and cornerback Deandre Baker.

Here are the Giants’ draft picks.

DRAFT PICKS

First Round, No. 4 overall

Second Round, No. 36 overall

Third Round, No. 99 overall

Fourth Round, No. 110 overall

Fifth Round, No. 150 overall

Sixth Round, No. 183 overall

Seventh Round, No. 218 overall

Seventh Round, No. 238 overall (from NO)

Seventh Round, No. 247 overall

Seventh Round, No. 255 overall

Here are some of the Giants’ key free-agent acquisitions and departures.

ACQUISITIONS

Austin Johnson, DT (signed from TEN)

Blake Martinez, LB (signed from GB)

Cameron Fleming, OL (signed from DAL)

Casey Kreiter, LS (signed from DEN)

Colt McCoy, QB (signed from WAS)

Dion Lewis, RB (signed from TEN)

Eric Tomlinson, TE (signed from LV)

James Bradberry, CB (signed from CAR)

Kyler Fackrell, LB (signed from GB)

Levine Toilolo, TE (signed from SF)

Nate Ebner, S (signed from NE)

DEPARTURES

Antonio Hamilton, CB (signed with KC)

Cody Latimer, WR (signed with WAS)

Mike Remmers, OL (signed with KC)

UNSIGNED FREE AGENTS

Alec Ogletree, LB

Amba Etta-Tawo, WR

Antoine Bethea, S

Buck Allen, RB

Deone Bucannon, LB

George Asafo-Adjei, OL

Isaiah Searight, TE

Jon Halapio, C

Kareem Martin, LB

Markus Golden, LB

Michael Thomas, S

Nate Harvey, DE

Russell Shepard, WR

Scott Simonson, TE

Zak DeOssie, LS