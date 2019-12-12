New York City strip club sees uptick in foot traffic when this team plays the Knicks

Madison Square Garden is the Mecca of basketball and when teams are in town to face the New York Knicks one strip club has found that certain teams bring in an uptick in foot traffic.

Sapphire Times Square NYC Gentlemen's Club sees more than 29 percent increase in foot traffic when at least 10 teams are in town to play the Knicks compared to a typical weeknight, according to data shared with Fox News.

JAMES HARDEN'S PERFORMANCES ON THE ROAD APPARENTLY DEPEND ON THE CITY'S STRIP CLUBS

The Chicago Bulls is the team that increases foot traffic the most. According to the Sapphire Strip Club, the Bulls bring in a 35.7 percent increase in foot traffic compared to a typical weeknight. The Los Angeles Lakers bringing in a 34.9 percent increase, the Los Angeles Clippers bringing in a 33.6 percent increase and the Houston Rockets bring in a 33 percent increase.

The Miami Heat (32.1%), Golden State Warriors (31.2%), Boston Celtics (30.9%), Utah Jazz (30.3%) and Denver Nuggets (29.6) are among the teams who round out the top 10 for the strip club.

KAWHI LEONARD CHEERED IN TORONTO AS HE RECEIVES TITLE RING

Last month, a Reddit user posited that James Harden’s performances on the road depends on the quality of strip club in the city where the Rockets are playing.

The user discovered that Harden puts in worse performances in cities where he is likely to have had a long night out the day prior to the game.

According to the Reddit user’s data, New York City has about the eighth-best strip club rating. Since 2015, the data showed Harden had about 10 sub-par games when he played the Knicks in New York City.

The user determined that Harden performs better when playing in Toronto because the person found that the city has the worst strip clubs. Alternatively, Harden’s worst performances come in Miami.