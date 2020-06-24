New York City Marathon canceled over coronavirus safety concerns

The 2020 New York City Marathon, which was set for November, was canceled Wednesday amid health and safety concerns surrounding the event.

The New York Road Runners, which organizes the event with the New York City Mayor’s Office, made the decision due to the ongoing issues surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak.

“While the marathon is an iconic and beloved event in our city, I applaud New York Road Runners for putting the health and safety of both spectators and runners first,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a news release. “We look forward to hosting the 50th running of the marathon in November of 2021.”

Michael Capiraso, president and CEO of the New York Road Runners, also released a statement.

“Canceling this year’s TCS New York City Marathon is incredibly disappointing for everyone involved, but it was clearly the course we needed to follow from a health and safety perspective,” he said. “Marathon Day and the many related events and activities during race week are part of the heart and soul of New York City and the global running community, and we look forward to coming together next year.”

The organizers said they will be contacting runners registered for the 2020 event by July 15 with more details. The racers will have the option for a full refund or guaranteed entry in either the 2021, 2022 or 2023 race.

This marathon was set to be the 50th running of the race. The 2021 event will take place on Nov. 7, 2021.