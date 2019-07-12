Chiefs star Tyreek Hill denies child abuse, domestic violence claims in new recording: 'I didn't do nothing'

A new 11-minute audio recording of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has surfaced in which the 25-year-old Hill denies claims that he abused his fiancée and their 3-year-old son.

Kansas City radio station KCSP released the full unedited recording of a heated dispute between Hill and his fiancée, Crystal Espinal, on Wednesday. Espinal secretly recorded the conversation as the couple was passing through the airport in Dubai earlier this year, KCTV-5 reported.

The station previously played a snippet of the conversation in late April, but Wednesday marked the first time the entire conversation has been made public.

The recording begins with Espinal recounting the events leading to the toddler's broken arm. According to Espinal, boy overheard the couple having a disagreement and told Hill: “Daddy, you’re mean”. Hill then demanded the 3-year-old come downstairs so he could reprimand him, while the toddler was walking upstairs with Espinal.

“You grabbed onto him somehow or he fell, one of the two,” Espinal argues, apparently urging Hill to take some responsibility for the incident.

“I didn’t do nothing,” Hill replies.

When Espinal asked why their son accused Hill of breaking his arm, Hill says, “I don’t know. He says daddy does a lot of things.”

A spokesperson for the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office released a statement to the NFL in June announcing that the investigation into Hill was inactive.

“You [expletive[ ruined my life, and you lied on me in 2014,” Hill continued in the clip, referring to a previous domestic violence incident. Hill was dismissed from the football team at Oklahoma State University in 2014 after he pleaded guilty to domestic violence against Espinal, who was pregnant.

“I’m still not over that, because I didn’t touch you in 2014, and I can put that on everything I love, bro,” Hill says in the recording

“Where did the bruises come from?” Espinal asks.

NFL investigators met with Hill in Kansas City on June 26 regarding the child abuse allegations. Hill has banned from Kansas City Chiefs facilities while he awaits a ruling from the league on a potential suspension.

