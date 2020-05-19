New reason why Michael Jordan retired in 1993 emerges as 'The Last Dance' ends

“The Last Dance” documentary covered several reasons why Michael Jordan retired after the 1992-93 season, with “His Airness” himself saying that he was just mentally drained after winning a third title.

Jordan’s father had recently died and he said he wanted to play baseball as a homage to him. It wasn’t because of a phantom gambling suspension, which the late NBA Commissioner David Stern clarified in the film.

The New York Post on Monday offered a new reason why Jordan retired: To get back at general manager Jerry Krause. A source told the newspaper that Jordan wanted to see if Krause can win with Toni Kukoc, who the general manager had been a big fan of since he drafted him in 1990.

Jordan and Scottie Pippen were seen multiple times in the film ragging on Krause and appeared to resent the general manager for thinking that Kukoc could come in and possibly replace them. Jud Buechler told ESPN that people were giving Kukoc a hard time during the era.

Pippen went as far as to sit during the final seconds of a playoff game when Phil Jackson drew up a play in which Kukoc would take the final shot.

“I felt like it was an insult, coming from Phil,” Pippen said. “I was the most dangerous guy on our team, so why you asking me to take the ball out?”

Even if there was a reported problem in the locker room, Kukoc had nothing but nice things to say about his former teammates.

“I truly believe if I went somewhere where I handled the ball more, I would have easily averaged 20 [points], 7 [rebounds], and 7 [assists],” he told ESPN. “But I would never, ever change my time with the Bulls for All-Star Games or anything. If people say my numbers aren't enough for the Hall of Fame, I'm fine with that. Every player would give up anything to be a part of those teams. It was the best time of my career.”