New Orleans Saints, right tackle Zach Strief agree to 5-year contract extension

The New Orleans Saints and right tackle Zach Strief have agreed to a five-year contract extension.

Strief, who has spent his entire eight-year career in New Orleans and became a starter in 2011, had entered free agency last week but had expressed an interest in working out a deal to remain with the Saints if the club could field a competitive offer.

Financial terms of the deal, announced Monday by general manager Mickey Loomis, have not been disclosed.

Last season, Strief started 15 regular season games and both playoff games, giving him 45 regular season starts and four playoff starts in his career. He also was a regular reserve on playoff teams in 2009 and 2010.