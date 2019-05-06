Expand / Collapse search
New Orleans Saints react to Kentucky Derby controversy

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The New Orleans Saints players know all about controversial rulings.

So it's no surprise that the athletes who caught Saturday's unprecedented Kentucky Derby result -- when the unofficial winner of the race was disqualified after stewards determined the horse impeded the progress of two other horse -- decided to weigh in.

The Saints' official Twitter account responded simply, with an emoji showing a seemingly confused, monocled person that suggested the ruling needed a closer look.

COUNTRY HOUSE DECLARED KENTUCKY DERBY WINNER AFTER ‘INQUIRY RULING’; MAXIMUM SECURITY DISQUALIFIED, OFFICIALS SAY

It was only a few months ago, with the Saints playing in the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams, that the team's Super Bowl hopes were partially dashed by a controversial no-call on New Orleans receiver Tommylee Lewis, a decision that drew a furious reaction.

The NFL later fined Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman $26,000 for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Lewis. However, the Rams still went on to the Super Bowl -- where they lost an underwhelming contest to the New England Patriots.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (11) works for a coach against Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) during the second half the NFL football NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. The Rams won 26-23. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (11) works for a coach against Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) during the second half the NFL football NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. The Rams won 26-23. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The controversy during the game sparked NFL owners to later vote to make pass interference and non-calls reviewable.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.