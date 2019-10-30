New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees meets 'look-a-like' fan: It's my 'long lost cousin'

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees set out to meet his doppelganger Tuesday after a look into the stands during Sunday night’s game revealed a familiar sight.

Despite crushing the Arizona Cardinals, 31-9, Saints fans were more focused on what was going on in the stands after a camera panned over to a man who looked identical to Brees, birthmark and all.

During a split-screen graphic, the broadcast facetiously pointed out the real Super Bowl champion for the viewers at home.

Brees must’ve liked what he saw because on Tuesday he set out to meet his look-a-like, Jeremy Hohle, a resident of Lafayette.

In a video posted to his Facebook, Hohle told an amused Brees that in order to perfect the look he used a marker to draw on the signature birthmark.

“Man that is so funny,” Brees said.

Hohle said he’s been told by people for over 10 years that he bears a striking resemblance to his team's quarterback.

“I’ve gotten it so much I thought ‘Man if he just sees me, he’s gonna freak out.’”

His wish came to fruition after Brees’ wife told him right after the game that she had received several screenshots of Hohle.

“She’s like ‘You’re not going to believe there’s this look-alike in the stands that was like a striking resemblance’ and I was like, 'Alright let me see it,'” Brees said.

Brees eventually asked for a selfie with what he joked was his “long lost cousin.”

Hohle said meeting Brees was a “life-long dream” fulfilled.