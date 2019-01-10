New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton uses unusual tactic to get players motivated

The New Orleans Saints are three wins away from capturing their second-ever Super Bowl title and head coach Sean Payton reminded his players of that Tuesday.

Payton walked into the team’s locker room along with four armed security guards, the Vince Lombardi Trophy and more than $200,000 in cash and asked his player if they wanted it, according to multiple reports.

He then told them to “Win 3 F’n games.”

The cash wheeled in was reportedly each player’s Super Bowl bonus. Each player’s bonus with wins in the divisional round, conference championship and Super Bowl amounts to $201,000 per player, according to the Times-Picayune.

Joe DeTrinis, a New Orleans attorney, first reported the locker room pep talk. Saints running back Mark Ingram then confirmed it to ESPN’s Mike Triplett.

"Guys make good money here. But not too often you see $250,000 cash right there. So that was very appealing," Ingram told ESPN. "The Lombardi sitting right there in front of it, the ring sitting right in front of it, the armed guards. It was pretty dope. But we still gotta go out there and do what we do."

According to For The Win, Payton did the same thing in 2009 before the Saints went onto win their first Super Bowl.

The Saints take on the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.