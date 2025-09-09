Go Back
  • Published
    4 Images

    New Orleans Saints cheerleaders during the 2025 NFL season

    New Orleans Saints cheerleaders are shown in a photo gallery performing in front of fans at the Caesars Superdome during the 2025 NFL season.

  • Saints cheerleaders in the end zone
    New Orleans Saints cheerleaders perform for the fans on a time out against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at Caesars Superdome on Sept. 7, 2025.
    Stephen Lew/Imagn Images / IMAGN
  • Saints cheerleaders perform
    New Orleans Saints cheerleaders perform for the fans on a time out against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at Caesars Superdome on Sept. 7, 2025. 
    Stephen Lew/Imagn Images / IMAGN
  • Saints cheerleader smiles
    A New Orleans Saints cheerleader pictured during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Caesars Superdome on Sept. 7, 2025.
    Matthew Hinton/Imagn Images / IMAGN
  • Saints cheerleader at the Superdome
    A New Orleans Saints cheerleader waves to the crowd during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Caesars Superdome on Sept. 7, 2025.
    Matthew Hinton/Imagn Images / IMAGN
