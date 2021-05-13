New Orleans Saints 2021 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The New Orleans Saints are starting a new era.

Drew Brees is officially retired, and the next man up could be Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston. The Saints are going to be sure to use several different packages to feature both players as they did during the 2020 season. Overall, losing Brees is going to be a huge hit.

New Orleans still has one of the best wide receivers in the NFL in Michael Thomas along with one of the best running backs in Alvin Kamara. Additionally, the defense was fifth in points allowed and fourth in yards allowed last season. New Orleans could lean more on the defense this season if the offense isn’t up to par in a highly competitive NFC South division.

The Saints will start the season at home against the Green Bay Packers on FOX – the first game of the week of the season. The team is on the road to end the season against the Atlanta Falcons.

Here’s who the Saints will be matching up against in 2021.

Home Opponents: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Cowboys, Giants, Packers, Bills, Dolphins

Away Opponents: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Eagles, Washington, Seahawks, Patriots, Jets, Titans

Combined Opponents 2020 record: 131-140-1

Here’s the Saints’ regular-season schedule: