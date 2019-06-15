New Orleans Pelicans trade Anthony Davis to LA Lakers: reports

The New Orleans Pelicans agreed Saturday to trade superstar forward Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers, according to reports.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the details of the blockbuster deal on Twitter, noting that L.A. would send Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round draft picks to New Orleans in exchange for Davis.

Davis, who averaged 25.9 points and 12 rebounds per game this past season, will join fellow superstar LeBron James in Los Angeles.

James signed a four-year, $154 million contract with the Lakers last summer. Both James, 34, and Davis, 26, are clients of agent Rich Paul, the founder of Klutch Sports Group.

Following the blockbuster deal, Marc Stein, who covers the NBA for The New York Times, tweeted that L.A. could also target Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker to revamp its roster.

Davis had been arguably the top free agent target heading into the league's off-season, after asking to be traded in January. His agent, Rich Paul, also said Davis had no desire to sign a long-term deal with the Pelicans if one was offered.

Paul told Sports Illustrated in a lengthy interview that Davis would also enter free agency next year no matter what. But Wojnarowski reported that Davis has planned to sign a new deal with the Lakers upon entering free agency in 2020.

The Pelicans secured the first pick in NBA draft last month, and Saturday's trade also gave the team L.A.'s fourth pick. It is widely assumed that New Orleans will select standout college star Zion Williamson with the first overall selection.

Williamson, a 6-foot-7, 245lb forward, played one season at Duke University and has long been thought of as the obvious choice to go first in the draft.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.