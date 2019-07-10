New Orleans Pelicans' other rookie sensation announces his presence with authority in Summer League game

In the midst of all the fanfare about Zion Williamson, the New Orleans Pelicans acquired a rookie during the NBA Draft who proved Monday he’s more than capable of creating highlight reel material.

Jaxson Hayes, who was selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the No. 8 pick but was later included in a trade with the Pelicans, was setting a screen and rolled to the basketball in an NBA Summer League game against the Chicago Bulls.

Hayes was somehow left alone as he drifted toward the basket, got the ball made a monster slam dunk over Bulls guard Mychal Mulder.

The Texas Longhorns product is expected to be part of the plan to fill the gap left by forward Anthony Davis, who was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier in the offseason.

Hayes scored 28 points in 21 minutes against the Bulls.