New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis fined $50G by NBA after agent says he wants to get traded: report

By Elizabeth Zwirz | Fox News
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 23: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on against the Detroit Pistons at Smoothie King Center on January 23, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Getty)

NBA player Anthony Davis is reportedly out tens of thousands of dollars because of remarks his agent made.

The league issued a $50,000 fine to the New Orleans Pelicans player after his agent, Rich Paul, expressed his client’s desire to play for another team, according to The Associated Press.

Earlier this week, Paul told ESPN that Davis “wants to be traded to a team that allows him a chance to win consistently and compete for a championship.”

The comments went against a collectively-bargained rule that disallows athletes or their representatives from requesting trades publically, the league office said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press.

New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis, right, dribbled against Los Angeles Clippers' Danilo Gallinari during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Jan. 14.

New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis, right, dribbled against Los Angeles Clippers' Danilo Gallinari during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Jan. 14. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

The Pelicans addressed the situation in a statement on Monday, saying they learned over the weekend from Davis’ representatives that he didn’t want “to sign a contract extension with our team” and wanted to be traded.

“Although we are disappointed in this decision, our organization’s top priority is to bring an NBA championship to our city and fans and build our team for long-term success,” the statement said.

Trade negotiations would happen “on our terms and our timeline,” the team continued, adding that conversations would “not be dictated by those outside of our organization.”

Davis, who was picked up by the team in 2012, is due to play with the Pelicans until the end of the 2019-2020 NBA season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.