New Orleans newspaper’s front page trolls Super Bowl, as Saints fans still sore over missed call

A New Orleans newspaper showed what the city really thought about Sunday’s Super Bowl game: Nothing. Literally, nothing.

The New Orleans Times-Picayune trolled Super Bowl LIII by printing a nearly blank front page stating, “Super Bowl? What Super Bowl?” The gimmick was a show of solidarity with the city after the New Orleans Saints were sent packing in the NFC Championship Game due in part to what most analysts agree was a botched call by the officials. At the bottom of Monday's front page, another headline blared a critique of the big game that was shared by most NFL fans: “Super Boring.”

The Saints fan base was furious over a crucial missed call during the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams that may have helped cost New Orleans the game and a chance to play against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. Many Saints fans boycotted the Super Bowl and took to the streets to party and protest the call as a show of solidarity with their team.

Though it intentionally dissed the main event, the Times-Picayune did cover the city's “Super Bowl Sunday Funday,” in which a number of fans wore Saints black and gold and gathered with signs to protest their exclusion from the Super Bowl.

The New England Patriots beat the Rams, 13-3, to win their sixth Lombardi Trophy.

