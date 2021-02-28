New Orleans mayor makes pitch to Russell Wilson to join Saints

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been the front-and-center of trade rumors after he said that he wanted more input in personnel decisions. Wilson reportedly still wants to play for the Seahawks, but in case a trade does happen, there are only a select few of teams that he’d be willing to play for.

According to Wilson’s agent Mark Rodgers, Wilson would be willing to play for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, and New Orleans Saints.

Since the trade rumors have ramped up, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell decided to make her pitch to Wilson and his wife Ciara as the Saints as a potential future destination for the quarterback.

"I have been hearing the rumors on the streets. 👀 I don't know if they are true or not. But, I just want @dangerusswilson & @ciara to know that if these rumors are true. Please know that the City of New Orleans will welcome you and your family with open arms! #nola #whodat," Cantrell wrote.

Wilson currently has a no-trade clause in his contract and an out after the 2021 season.

Wilson appeared on "The Dan Patrick Show" earlier this month and said that he hopes to have a more "involved" role going forward, confirming that Seattle has "definitely" gotten calls from other teams seeing if he’s available for trade.

I want to be involved. At the end of the day, it's your legacy, your team's legacy. ... It helps to be involved more. That dialogue should happen more often."

He’s also told reporters he just didn’t want to be hit anymore. Seattle is reportedly unhappy with Wilson’s airing of grievances.

Wilson, a seven-time Pro Bowler, had a career-best 68.8 completion percentage, to go along with 4,212 passing yards, 40 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions for the Seahawks, which finished with a 12-4 record and a first-place finish in the NFC West.

The Seahawks, however, suffered a 30-20 loss to the Rams in the first round of the NFC playoffs, which put an end to their season.

Wilson has been sacked at least 40 times in each of his last eight seasons.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.