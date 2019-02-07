Expand / Collapse search
New Orleans
New Orleans Saints fan was 'determined not to watch Super Bowl LII,' obit says

Amy Lieu
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints' Tommylee Lewis during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game in New Orleans, Jan. 20, 2019. (Associated Press)

A  New Orleans Saints fan who died hours before the start of Sunday's Super Bowl was "determined not to watch Super Bowl LIII," his obituary read.

Henry A. Jaume, 65, was likely one of the fans angry over how the Jan. 20 NFC Championship Game between the Saints and Los Angeles Rams ended. A referee's no-call on what seemed like obvious pass interference resulted in part to the Saints' 26-23 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams. As a result, it's the Rams who played the New England Patriots in Sunday's big game.

Jaume died at 1 p.m., local time, on the day of Super Bowl LIII. The game started at 5:30 p.m. local.

Jaume was a U.S. Army veteran and police officer, according to his obituary on Legacy.com.

NEW ORLEANS NEWSPAPERS FRONT PAGE TROLLS SUPER BOWL, AS SAINTS ANS STILL SORE OVER MISSED CALL

'Henry was the life of the party wherever he went," the obituary read. 'He was charismatic, with a great sense of humor and quick wit. He always made us laugh."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

