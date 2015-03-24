New Mexico State wins 3rd straight WAC title

Las Vegas, NV (SportsNetwork.com) - Daniel Mullings had 18 points and eight rebounds and New Mexico State won their third straight WAC Conference Tournament Championship following a 77-55 rout of Idaho.

Sim Bhullar tallied 14 points and nine boards, while Tshilidzi Nephawe added 12 points for the Aggies (26-9), who shot 55.8 percent (29-of-52) from the floor and outrebounded the Vandals 38-21.

Led by the massive 7-foot-5, 355 pound center Bhullar, the Aggies outscored Idaho 46-16 in the paint.

"It's not easy being my size and running around the court," Bhullar admitted. "My teammates do a good job motivating me. They always tell me to keep my head up and keep doing my thing."

Stephen Madison netted 17 points for Idaho (16-18), which was playing in its first WAC title game since 1993.

"It's always tough to end a career or season like that," said the senior Madison. "Got to be proud of the guys. It's tough to leave the court."

The Vandals haven't made the NCAA Tournament since 1990.

The game was tied 11-11 before New Mexico State seized control of the contest with an elongated 19-4 run. Two Bhullar free throws capped the surge and gave the Aggies a 30-15 advantage.

New Mexico State took a 39-25 cushion into the break and led by as many as 23 in the second half before cruising to the easy win.

Game Notes

The Aggies shot 55.8 percent (29-of-52) from the floor, while Idaho finished 38.3 percent (18-of-47) from the field ... The teams split two games during the regular season.