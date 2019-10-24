New Mexico quarterback accused of exposing himself to woman on campus, suspended indefinitely

New Mexico quarterback Sheriron Jones was suspended indefinitely Wednesday days after he was accused of exposing and inappropriately touching himself in front of a woman on campus.

A complaint filed with the University of New Mexico Police Department revealed that Jones exposed his genitalia to a woman at a parking garage, according to the Albuquerque Journal. The woman told police that she was inside her car when another car drove slowly near her vehicle.

MICHIGAN'S JIM HARBAUGH ADDRESSES NFL RUMORS IN LETTER TO PARENTS: CLAIMS ARE 'TOTAL CRAP'

She said she left her car and asked the driver if they “were good” and she said he responded asking her for “10 seconds” or something similar to that, according to the newspaper. She said she walked closer to the car and saw that the driver’s window was open and the driver was masturbating.

The woman identified the man as Jones from “social media pictures that she had seen on mutual friends’ profiles.” According to the Albuquerque Journal, security footage caught the driver’s license plate, and police said the car was registered to Jones. Police failed to catch the act and were unable to clearly identify whether the driver in question was Jones, the paper reported.

FLORIDA STATE AD VEHEMENTLY DENIES HE'D HAVE INTEREST IN BRINGING IN URBAN MEYER

Jones was not arrested, and there was no warrant issued for his arrest but was summoned to appear at Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court on Nov. 7, the paper reported.

New Mexico coach Bob Davie announced that Jones was suspended indefinitely.

“I talked to him on Monday when I was first made aware of the charges and communicated to him that he was suspended,” Davie said. “Obviously it was a very serious accusation. Because of that he’s indefinitely suspended from the team. The proper protocol has been followed. The people that make those investigations and make those decisions, it’s in their hands now.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New Mexico is set to take on Hawaii this Saturday.