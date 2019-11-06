New Mexico-Air Force football game postponed following New Mexico player’s death

Saturday’s scheduled college football game between the U.S. Air Force Academy and the University of New Mexico has been postponed following the death of a New Mexico player.

Nahje Flowers, 21, a junior defensive lineman who previously played at Dorsey High School in Los Angeles, died Tuesday, according to university officials, but details about his death were not disclosed.

“We are investigating but there are no signs of foul play or criminal activity,” Gilbert Gallegos, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department, told the Albuquerque Journal.

The newspaper reported that Flowers was due in court later Tuesday on a misdemeanor allegation that he had scratched someone’s car with a key. But officials made no connection between the court case and the death.

A word spread of Flowers’ death, remembrances and tributes appeared on social media.

Air Force officials also expressed condolences.

“We share New Mexico’s grief over the tragic loss of Nahje Flowers and offer our deepest condolences,” Air Force athletic director Nathan Pine said in a statement, according to the Journal. “Air Force will now make the necessary steps to go along with Commissioner Craig Thompson and the Mountain West’s unprecedented decision to cancel this weekend’s game and reschedule. While Air Force has been disadvantaged by the decision, it pales in comparison to the loss New Mexico experienced.”

The postponement of Saturday’s football game marks the second rescheduling of an event between the same two schools. In May, two baseball games between the Mountain West Conference rivals were postponed following the shooting death of New Mexico baseball player Jackson Weller, according to the Journal.

The football game has been rescheduled for Nov. 23, at Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque.