New Jersey
New Jersey sports fans can return to arenas, stadiums starting next month, Gov. Murphy says

New Jersey sports fans were left sidelined for nearly a year

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Sports fans in New Jersey will get the opportunity to attend games and other events inside arenas and other indoor venues starting next month, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

Murphy made an appeared on WFAN’s "Moose and Maggie" and said that any indoor venue that can hold 5,000 people or more for a sporting or entertainment event can have a 10% attendance for indoor engagements and 15% for outdoor ones.

The new capacity rule goes into effect on March 1, Murphy said.

Murphy also announced that family and siblings for collegiate athletes can now attend their children’s games. The rule was initially in place for high school sporting events in the state. That rule became effective immediately.

The New Jersey governor stressed to future eventgoers that face covering and social distancing rules would still need to be adhered to.

The only pro team of the major sports currently playing indoors in New Jersey are the Devils.

Rutgers and Seton Hall men’s and women’s basketball are the major collegiate programs still playing indoors next month. The Somerset Patriots, who recently aligned with the New York Yankees, the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, a Philadelphia Phillies affiliate, and Trenton Thunder are some of the baseball teams that are expected to be back in the spring in New Jersey.

The New York Red Bulls are set for a return to the pitch in spring as well.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_