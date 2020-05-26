New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to allow pro sports teams to train and play if leagues approve

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy put the ball in the state’s sports teams’ courts Tuesday, announcing that the franchises could return to training and gameplay if the leagues allow them to do so.

Murphy’s announcement came days after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said his state was encouraging all sports teams to begin their training camps.

“Professional sports teams in NJ may return to training and even competition – if their leagues choose to move in that direction. We have been in constant discussions with teams about necessary protocols to protect the health and safety of players, coaches, and personnel,” Murphy said.

A spokesperson for the New York Jets told the NFL Network that the organization was working with Murphy, the NFL, and doctors to establish safety guidelines for when players and personnel return to the facility.

The New York Giants also released a statement, according to the NFL Network.

“Gov. Murphy and his administration continue to guide New Jerseyans through this very difficult time. We have been in close contact with Gov. Murphy’s staff to comply with the state’s protocols throughout," the team said. “With today’s announcement by the governor, we are finalizing our plans to reopen the Quest Diagnostics Training Center. We will continue to have as many employees as possible working remotely.

“For employees who need to return to work at our facility, we expect to begin that process next week, and we will do so in a systematic and safe way that adheres to the state’s guidelines and NFL protocols.”

The New Jersey Devils, New York Red Bulls, and the Sky Blue FC are among the other professional sports teams that play in the Garden State.