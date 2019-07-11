New Jersey Devils players recreate sweet photo from youth hockey days

Two New Jersey Devils players recreated a special moment from their youth hockey days Wednesday.

The Devils posted a photo on Instagram showing top draft pick Jack Hughes and Nicholas Canade from their youth hockey days. The photo showed Canade with his arm around Hughes’ shoulder.

The subsequent photo showed the two players recreating their throwback picture, only this time they are both in their Devils hockey gear.

The Devils selected Hughes with the No. 1 pick of the 2019 NHL Draft and the team invited Canade to developmental camp. Canade was listed on the team’s developmental camp roster Tuesday.

All About the Jersey, a Devils-centric blog, noted that Hughes and Canade are former youth teammates and he’s the former teammate of Michael McLeod who plays for the team’s minor league affiliate – the Binghamton Devils.

The Devils camp started Tuesday and runs through Saturday.