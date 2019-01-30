New England Patriots' Tom Brady talks glowingly about Bill Belichick more than year after scathing report

The New England Patriots were hampered more than a year ago by the noise surrounding a supposed frayed relationship among Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the team’s owner Robert Kraft -- and losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl didn’t quiet things down much.

Fast forward more than a year after the ESPN article on the relationship that billed the Patriots as a deteriorating dynasty, New England are back in the Super Bowl and Brady couldn’t have better things to say about the head coach who helped him win the big game five times.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE OF SUPER BOWL LIII

“We have a great understanding of one another,” Brady said Monday night at Super Bowl Media Day, according to Patriots Wire. “I know he has a lot of confidence in me. Obviously, I have all the confidence in the world in him. It’s been a great relationship for me. He’s taught me so much about leadership, how to be a leader for the team, and he’s been so consistent in his goal of winning and that’s what mine is.”

Brady also dove into their relationship before the team took off for Atlanta for Sunday's Super Bowl.

SUPER BOWL LIII FANS WILL BE TARGETED BY HACKERS BOTH AT THE GAME AND WHILE WATCHING ON TV, EXPERTS SAY

“I was joking with Dante (Scarnecchia) and Ivan (Fears), I’ve been with them longer than I’ve been with my parents and with Coach Belichick longer than that and Mr. Kraft and so many people have been here for as long as I have and really this has become my home,” he said, according to 24/7 Sports.

“I can’t say enough good things. I just love it and I love playing. Like I said, many of those things are still the same. I loved playing then, I still love playing now. I don’t take anything for granted, I really don’t. I enjoy it. I think we all work hard at it but to get to this point is really exceptional. I’m proud of the guys for making the commitment and it’s certainly not easy. I think everyone at this point is tired and worn down but at the same time, you have one of the great opportunities in your life. This is a memory you’ll have forever and I really hope we can go out and take advantage of it,” he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brady and Belichick will be looking to win their sixth Super Bowl title come Sunday.