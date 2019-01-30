New England Patriots' Tom Brady not giving Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff any advice before Super Bowl

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff will be heading into his first Super Bowl without any advice from arguably the greatest quarterback of all time.

New England Patriots star Tom Brady was asked Monday night at Super Bowl Media Day what tips, if any, he would give the 24 year old for his go-round in Atlanta.

“I’m not giving him any advice!” Brady said. “They got a great team. I’ve got to go against [Aqib Talib] all night so that’s what I’m concerned about. And I know how great of a player he is. They've got a great defense. Best D-Line in the league and a couple of the best interceptors probably to ever play this game so I've got my work cut out for me.”

Brady’s comments drew laughter from the crowd.

Prior to their joint interview, Goff was asked by NFL Network analyst and former Super Bowl champion Kurt Warner what advice he would ask Brady if he had the chance.

“What to make important and what not to make important,” Goff said. “I’ve gotten some good advice from some people. I’ll probably be hitting you up pretty soon here just trying to figure out what to make important, how to prepare this week, and how to avoid distractions.”

Super Bowl LIII will be played Sunday in Atlanta.