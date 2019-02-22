New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with soliciting sex at Florida spa

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Friday was charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution at a Florida spa -- and cops say there's video.

Kraft, 77, is accused of paying for sexual acts at Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, located about 90 miles north of Miami. His name was among more than a dozen who were charged.

CHANCES COLIN KAEPERNICK SIGNS WITH NFL 'HIGHER NOW' AFTER GRIEVANCE SETTLEMENT, REPORT SAYS

Police said they have Kraft, and others, on video receiving the sexual acts and that he participated in prostitution in Florida two separate times.

The spa had been shut down after a months-long investigation revealed women were participating in “sexual servitude,” TC Palm reported, citing arrest records. Nine other spas in Orlando, Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast had also been shut down as part of the investigation.

Authorities said they handed the case over to the state’s attorney’s office and they were working on an active warrant for Kraft’s arrest.

The Patriots have yet to comment on the charges against Kraft.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP HERE

Kraft is coming off the Patriots’ sixth Super Bowl championship. He owns a home in nearby Palm Beach.