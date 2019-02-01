New England Patriots' Julian Edelman gifts Super Bowl tickets to bullied seventh-grade quarterback

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman gifted two tickets to Super Bowl LIII to a seventh-grade girl who was bullied for playing quarterback on a youth football team.

In a video posted on the Patriots’ Twitter account Monday, Edelman surprised Dejah Rondeau with a game of catch and then the tickets.

“I heard about your story about going out there and having the challenge of dealing with adversity because people not accepting this [or] that,” Edelman said. “My respect level for you is through the roof because you just ignored all the noise and played the game we all love and that’s football.”

Dejah, of Exeter, New Hampshire, wears No. 11 in honor of Edelman – her favorite player. She has also been invited to tour the Patriots’ facility in Foxborough, Massachusetts and meet team owner Robert Kraft.

“That was crazy,” she said after receiving the tickets from Edelman. “I never thought that would ever happen. I’m just really excited to go."

The Patriots are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta on Sunday.

