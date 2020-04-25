New England Patriots: Each NFL Draft 2020 selection

The New England Patriots made 10 selections during the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Patriots traded out of the first round and acquired more picks throughout the draft.

The Patriots used their first three picks to address the defense and were the first ones to select a player on special teams.

Here are who the Patriots chose during the draft.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

**

ROUND 2, PICK 37: KYLE DUGGER, S

The Patriots selected safety Kyle Dugger with the No. 37 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Dugger played Division II football at Lenoir-Rhyne and could be one of those diamonds in the rough that the Patriots are good at finding.

**

ROUND 2, PICK 60: JOSH UCHE, LB

The Patriots traded with the Ravens to get the No. 60 pick and selected linebacker Josh Uche. The Michigan standout had 33 tackles with 10.5 for a loss during his senior season along with 7.5 sacks.

**

ROUND 3, PICK 87: ANFERNEE JENNINGS, LB

The Patriots selected linebacker Anfernee Jennings with the No. 87 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Jennings is the second linebacker the Patriots selected on Day 2 of the draft. The Alabama linebacker had 83 tackles and eight sacks in his senior season.

**

ROUND 3, PICK 91: DEVIN ASASI, TE

The Patriots selected tight end Devin Asiasi with the No. 91 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Patriots traded back into the third round to select their first offensive player. Asiasi might be the team’s starting tight end after the team traded Rob Gronkowski and Benjamin Watson retired.

**

ROUND 3, PICK 101: DALTON KEENE, TE

The Patriots selected tight end Dalton Keene with the No. 101 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Keene is the second tight end the Patriots have selected. Keene, from Virginia Tech, had 21 catches for 240 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games last season.

**

ROUND 5, PICK 159: JUSTIN ROHRWASSER, K

The Patriots selected kicker Justin Rohrwasser with the No. 159 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was the first special teams player taken off the board. He will be relied on to take over for Stephen Gostkowski come September.

**

ROUND 6, PICK 182: MICHAEL ONWENU, G

The Patriots selected offensive lineman Michael Onwenu with the No. 182 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Onwenu played guard at Michigan. He appeared in 46 games with the Wolverines.

**

ROUND 6, PICK 195: JUSTIN HERRON, OL

The Patriots selected offensive lineman Justin Herron with the No. 195 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Herron was a standout offensive lineman at Wake Forest.

**

ROUND 6, PICK 204: CASSH MALUIA, LB

The Patriots selected linebacker Cassh Maluia with the No. 204 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Maluia played in 13 games for Wyoming in 2019. He had 61 tackles and two interceptions.

**

ROUND 7, PICK 230: DUSTIN WOODARD, C

The Patriots selected center Dustin Woodard with the No. 230 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Woodard was a top lineman at Memphis.