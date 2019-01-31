Twin New England Patriots cornerbacks to make history at Super Bowl LIII

A pair of New England Patriots cornerbacks will make history at Super Bowl LIII when they take the field in Atlanta on Sunday before playing against the Los Angeles Rams.

Jason and Devin McCourty will be the first set of twins to play on the same team in a Super Bowl. The brothers were reunited after the 2017 season when Jason McCourty was traded to the Patriots to join his brother Devin – who had already won two Super Bowl championships.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE SUPER BOWL LIII COVERAGE

Jason McCourty started 12 games at left cornerback for the Patriots and had an interception against the Buffalo Bills in a late regular season win, helping to secure the team’s 10th straight AFC East title.

Devin McCourty said he is looking forward to playing alongside his brother.

“I do look at it if we can win this game, win it with my brother, I don't know what else I could do that would top that,” Devin McCourty said, adding that he wasn’t sure whether he’d return in 2019.

Their mother will also be in attendance for the big game. She used to wear a half-Patriots, half-Tennessee Titans custom jersey when Jason McCourty was playing in Nashville. She then updated it to a half-blue, half-white Patriots jersey this season. Jason said he wasn't sure what she had up her sleeve this time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“You never know with mom,” he said. “I wish her luck, though. She won't have me out at the Super Bowl this year to help gather everybody together and get everybody to breakfast, lunch and all of that. So she's on her own this year to deal with all the family.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.