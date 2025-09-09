Go Back
Move Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    3 Images

    New England Patriots cheerleaders during the 2025 NFL season

    A gallery of photos shows the New England Patriots cheerleaders in action throughout the 2025 season as they cheer on the team and hope for a win.

    Start Slideshow
  • A cheerleader during the Raiders-Patriots game
    A New England Patriots moves during the second half at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 7, 2025.
    read more
    Bob DeChiara/Imagn Images / IMAGN
  • A Patriots cheerleader smiles
    A New England Patriots cheerleader smiles as she performs in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 7, 2025.
    read more
    Brian Fluharty/Imagn Images / IMAGN
  • Patriots cheerleader with her hair tossed back
    The New England Patriots cheerleaders perform before the game at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 7, 2025.
    read more
    Bob DeChiara/Imagn Images / IMAGN
  • Published
    3 Images

    New England Patriots cheerleaders during the 2025 NFL season

    A gallery of photos shows the New England Patriots cheerleaders in action throughout the 2025 season as they cheer on the team and hope for a win.

    Start Over
    See More Slideshows
Move Forward
  • New England Patriots cheerleaders during the 2025 NFL season
  • A cheerleader during the Raiders-Patriots game
  • A Patriots cheerleader smiles
  • Patriots cheerleader with her hair tossed back
Thumbnail View
Image 0 of 3