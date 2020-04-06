New England Patriots: 2020 NFL Draft profile

The New England Patriots finished 12-4 during the 2019 season.

The Patriots have 12 picks going into the draft. The Patriots acquired a handful of their draft picks through trades. They have received picks from the Chicago Bears, Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans and the Atlanta Falcons.

Last year, the Patriots selected wide receiver N’Keal Harry in the first round. Harry had 12 catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

Here are the Patriots’ draft picks.

DRAFT PICKS

First Round, No. 23 overall

Third Round, No. 87 overall

Third Round, No. 98 overall

Third Round, No. 100 overall

Fourth Round, No. 125 overall (from CHI)

Fifth Round, No. 172 overall (from SEA via DET)

Sixth Round, No. 195 overall (from DEN)

Sixth Round, No. 204 overall (from HOU)

Sixth Round, No. 212 overall

Sixth Round, No. 213 overall

Seventh Round, No. 230 overall (from ATL)

Seventh Round, No. 241 overall (from SEA)

Here are some of the Patriots’ key free-agent acquisition and departures.

ACQUISITIONS

Adrian Phillips, S (signed from LAC)

Beau Allen, DT (signed from TB)

Brandon Copeland, LB (signed from NYJ)

Brian Hoyer, QB (signed from IND)

Cody Davis, S (signed from JAX)

Damiere Byrd, WR (signed from ARI)

Dan Vitale, FB (signed from GB)

DEPARTURES

Danny Shelton, DT (signed with DET)

Duron Harmon, S (signed with DET)

Elandon Roberts, LB (signed with MIA)

Jamie Collins, LB (signed with DET)

Kyle Van Noy, LB (signed with MIA)

Nate Ebner, S (signed with NYG)

Phillip Dorsett, WR (signed with SEA)

Ted Karras, C (signed with MIA)

Tom Brady, QB (signed with TB)

UNSIGNED FREE AGENTS

Cody Kessler, QB

James Ferentz, OL

Marshall Newhouse, OL

Nick Folk, K

Stephen Gostkowski, K