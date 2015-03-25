New Cal coach Sonny Dykes' 1st-year success depends on finding right quarterback

The first major question Sonny Dykes must answer as football coach at California is the same one that bedeviled his predecessor Jeff Tedford in his final years as Golden Bears coach.

Tedford's inability to find and develop a top quarterback after Aaron Rodgers left for the NFL following the 2004 season ultimately led to his firing after a 3-9 season in 2012 despite being the winningest coach in school history and spearheading the project to renovate Memorial Stadium and build a new team facility.

Dykes has whittled a three-man competition down to two in fall camp with redshirt freshman Zach Kline and freshman Jared Goff left battling for the job.

The winner of that battle will play a big determining factor in how Cal does in its first season under Dykes.