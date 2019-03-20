Nevada men's basketball stars credit their mother with getting them this far: 'That's why we are who we are'

The Nevada Wolfpack earned another shot at a college basketball national championship this season and have been propelled all year by a pair of twins who are no stranger to adversity.

Caleb and Cody Martin, who were born one minute apart, remembered the struggle their mother went through raising the two of them and detailed their experience with CBS News on Monday.

7 MARCH MADNESS BUZZER BEATERS TO GET YOU PUMPED FOR THE UPCOMING TOURNAMENTS

Jenny Bennett, their mother, was involved in an interracial relationship and raised her children as a single mom in a North Carolina trailer after she was kicked out of the house upon becoming pregnant, according to CBS News. She said she worked three jobs and once found a burning cross outside her home.

The Martin twins told CBS News they know they wouldn’t be in this opportunity vying for a national championship along with the prospect of turning pro next year without their mother.

“She didn't fold. It's not in her,” Caleb Martin said. “That's why we are who we are.”

Bennett said she couldn’t be happier for her sons.

“I don't even know if they understand how proud I am of them,” she said. “They've done great.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Martins will look to lead No.7-seeded Nevada past No. 10-seeded Florida. The two teams square off Thursday.