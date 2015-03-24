Nets waste no time, hire Hollins

Brooklyn, NY (SportsNetwork.com) - The Brooklyn Nets have reached an agreement in principle with Lionel Hollins to become the team's new head coach.

The announcement came Wednesday, just two days after Jason Kidd's abrupt departure after one season as Nets coach. Hollins will be introduced at a news conference on Monday at Barclays Center.

Kidd, the former Nets point guard who had just completed his up-and-down rookie season as a coach, reportedly wanted a larger role in the organization and when his request was denied, interviewed for and accepted the head coaching position with the Milwaukee Bucks.

In exchange for allowing Kidd to leave, the Nets received two second-round draft picks (in 2015 and 2019) from the Bucks. Kidd went 44-38 as Nets coach and guided them to the second round of the playoffs, where they lost in five games to LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

Hollins, 60, will earn $18 million over the course of a four-year contract, according to multiple reports.

"We are very excited to welcome Lionel as the new head coach of the Brooklyn Nets," Nets general manager Billy King said in a statement. "He is a proven winner who will provide the franchise with stability and leadership going forward."

A former draft pick of the Portland Trail Blazers in 1975 and All-Star point guard in 1978, Hollins played 10 seasons for five different organizations. Upon retiring from the NBA, he served as an assistant coach at Arizona State for two non-successive seasons before earning a similar position with the Phoenix Suns.

Hollins got his first head coaching job in 1999 with the Grizzlies, who at the time called Vancouver home, compiling an 18-42 record as an interim head coach. After stints with the Las Vegas Silver Bandits of the IBL and the UBSL's Saint Louis Skyhawks, he spent another four games as interim head coach of the Grizzlies, who had just moved to Memphis, in 2004.

He finally got the gig full-time midway through the 2009-10 season. Memphis went 196-159 under the guidance of Hollins, advancing to the first conference finals in franchise history in 2013 before getting swept by the Western Conference champion Spurs.

Hollins was out of basketball for the 2013-14 season after his contract was not picked up last summer.