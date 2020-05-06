Nets star Kyrie Irving ready to get back to 'destroying' NBA

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has an itch to get back to playing basketball.

Irving, who is still rehabbing from a shoulder injury that forced him to shut down for the season, said on Tuesday in a group chat on Instagram: “I can’t wait to be back out there destroying people.”

After a fan said that it was “ankle bully season,” Irving responded by saying: “My favorite thing to do lol y’all know that.”

Through 20 games with the Nets, Irving had a career-high 27.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game. He also had a career-best in field goals made and attempted, as well as 3-pointers and free throws. Irving was the catalyst for the Nets, who were without fellow superstar Kevin Durant for the duration of the season due to an Achilles injury suffered last year as a member of the Golden State Warriors.

Irving is widely considered one of the best ball-handlers in the league, and he truly is must-watch TV every time he is on the court, but he has missed 81 games over the past three seasons and has been an injury concern throughout his career. Even during his time at Duke, he only played in 11 games, before moving on to the NBA, where he was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2011 draft.

If the NBA does indeed resume amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Nets are more than likely going to wait for the 2020-21 season to bring back both Irving and Durant. With their superstars back on the court, the Nets should expect to be championship contenders next year.