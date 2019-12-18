Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie sees himself as more of a Tony Stark figure than NBA player

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie has taken on an increased role with the team this season as Kyrie Irving nurses an injured shoulder, but he’s not letting his newfound fame go to his head.

Dinwiddie had a conversation with ESPN analyst, and former NBA player, Jay Williams about how he perceives himself. Williams noted that Dinwiddie fashions himself as more of a “tech guy with a jumper” in his Instagram bio rather than a professional basketball player.

“I align myself more with guys like Tony Stark. Obviously he’s a fictional character, but obviously a guy like Tony Stark who is that genius or kind of that misunderstood people coming from comic books than I do just being a basketball player. So that’s why I put it,” the Nets player told Williams.

Dinwiddie has had an interesting start to his NBA career. He spent two seasons with the Detroit Pistons before Brooklyn signed him to a multi-year deal during the 2016-17 season. His play led him to a contract extension last year and has fought to turn his contract into a tradeable financial asset.

Through 27 games this season, Dinwiddie is averaging 21.4 points and 6.3 assists. He’s helped Brooklyn to two close wins in the last two games, scoring 24 points against the Philadelphia 76ers and 31 points against the New Orleans Pelicans.