Nets losing hope Kyrie Irving will get vaccinated, preparing for possible absence from home games: report

The NBA said last month that players who are unable to attend games because of local mandates will not be paid for those games

The Brooklyn Nets are beginning to lose hope that star guard Kyrie Irving will be available for home games amid concern over his vaccine status, according to a report. 

Sources told ESPN that Irving’s decision to get vaccinated remains "unclear" as the season start nears and that the team has not made a decision regarding his status as a "part-time player" if he remains unvaccinated. 

The NBA said last month that players who are unable to attend games because of local mandates will not be paid for those games. This policy specifically impacts players in New York and San Francisco. 

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets shoots the ball during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Barclays Center on April 25, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Nets won 128-119. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

According to the report, the Nets were optimistic that Irving would get vaccinated but sources said that "hope is waning" and there is a possibility that they will be without him for home games and practices "for the foreseeable future." 

Irving missed out attending the Nets' media day in person last month because of his vaccination status. When reporters asked him about it, Irving urged the media to respect his privacy. 

Team owner Joe Tsai said last week that while he respects Irving’s personal decision, the superstar needs to remember what the ultimate goal is. 

Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty Owner, Joe Tsai attends the game between the New York Liberty and the Phoenix Mercury on August 25, 2021 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Steven Freeman/NBAE via Getty Images)

"So Kyrie talks about it as a sort of personal choice issue, which I respect," Tsai told the New York Post. "But we all need to not forget that our goal. What is our goal this year? What’s our purpose this year? It’s very, very clear: Win a championship. And the championship team needs to have everybody pulling the same direction."

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III tries to steal the ball from Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in New York, as Sacramento Kings guards DaQuan Jeffries (19) and Buddy Hield (24) watch from the floor. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Tsai added that he remains hopeful Irving will "play fully."

According to ESPN, Irving could miss out on around $380,000 for every missed home game.

