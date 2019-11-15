Expand / Collapse search
Brooklyn Nets
Nets’ LeVert has surgery to repair right thumb ligaments

Associated Press
Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert has undergone surgery to repair ligaments in his right thumb.

LeVert was hurt Sunday in Phoenix and missed his first game of the season Tuesday in Utah. He returned to New York and had the procedure Thursday at the Hospital for Special Surgery.

The Nets did not give a timetable for his return, saying only that updates will be provided as appropriate.

LeVert is averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists. He missed half of last season with a dislocated right foot.