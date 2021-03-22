Nets' Kyrie Irving tending to family matter, fans speculate he's skipping out for upcoming birthday

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving will miss some time… again.

The Nets announced on Monday that the point guard will miss the team’s upcoming three-game road trip, which features matchups against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, and a game at Detroit against the Pistons on Friday.

The Nets say that Irving is dealing with a family matter, but his birthday is coincidentally on Tuesday, March 23. Irving received some push back on social media from fans who believe he’s sitting out for that reason.

Irving missed seven games in January after leaving the team for personal reasons. He never discussed the reasons for his absence, but he did say there was "family and personal stuff" going on. On the other hand, teammate Kevin Durant hasn’t played since Feb. 13 due to a hamstring strain, but head coach Steve Nash said that he is getting closer to returning to the court.

The Nets (29-14) are winners of 15 out of their last 17 games, and they are currently the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Irving is averaging 28.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists this season.