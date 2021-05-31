Nets' Kyrie Irving stomps, scrapes his foot across Celtics logo

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving appeared to send a message to the Boston Celtics and their fans immediately after the team’s Game 4 victory on Sunday night.

Before Irving had a water bottle hurled toward him while heading back to the locker room, he appeared to stomp and scrape his foot on the face of the Celtics logo while greeting his teammates as the clock hit triple zeroes.

Irving, who’s had a rocky relationship with the Celtics organization after he left the team for the Nets before the start of the 2019-20 season, was booed every time he touched the basketball at TD Garden. He may have given the fans some joy after his ineffective performance in Game 3, but Game 4 was different.

The point guard scored 39 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the win. He was 11-for-24 from the field and 6-for-12 from three-point range.

The incident after the game was what left people talking.

Irving had a water bottle hurled at him while he was heading back to the locker room. The fan at TD Garden was arrested in the incident.

"(It’s) just underlying racism, and treating people like they’re in a human zoo," Irving said.

"Throwing stuff at people, saying things. There’s a certain point where it gets to be too much. You see people just feel very entitled out here. ... As a Black man playing in the NBA, dealing with a lot of this stuff, it’s fairly difficult. You never know what’s going to happen."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.