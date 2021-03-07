Nets' Kyrie Irving in hot water with NBA prior to All-Star Game

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving appears to be in trouble with the NBA again after he didn’t show up for his media session prior to the 2021 All-Star Game on Sunday, according to NBATV.

All 24 All-Stars were expected to talk to the media in the afternoon before the game, but reporters were notified at 11:15 a.m. ET that Irving would not make his appearance on the Zoom call. The league is expected to look into the reasons as to why the superstar guard didn’t make the call without letting anyone know.

During the 2018-19 NBA All-Star Game, a video made its way onto social media showing Irving talking to now-team Kevin Durant about their free agency plans at the time. It was a conversation that reportedly focused on their wishes to become teammates.

And before the start of the 2020-21 season, Irving said that he wouldn’t speak to the media even if his contract with the Nets states that he must do so. Irving, who called media members "pawns", was fined $25,000 for his actions.

"My attention is worth more," Irving wrote on his Instagram at the time.

Irving, who is making his seventh All-Star appearance, is averaging 27.4 points and 6.0 assists in 26 games this season. The Nets have emerged as NBA title contenders behind Irving, Durant, and the newly-acquired James Harden.

Brooklyn is also expected to add power forward Blake Griffin, who was recently released by the Detroit Pistons. Griffin is averaging 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists this season.