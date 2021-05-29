Nets' James Harden: Game 3 to Celtics loss 'probably what's good for us'

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden led the team with 41 points in a close loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of their playoff matchup on Friday night.

The Nets still have a 2-1 lead in the series. Harden said after the game he thought losing could be a good thing.

"As much as we don’t want to lose, this is probably what’s good for us... Game 2 we played so well. It’s a reminder that things aren’t going to be so easy," he said, via ESPN.

A wake-up call for the Nets could be a good thing.

Jayson Tatum was able to put up 50 points on the Brooklyn defense. Tatum was 16-for-30 from the field and 5-for-11 from three-point range. But failing to stop Tatum was on the tip of the iceberg.

The Celtics had 13 offensive rebounds and outrebounded the Nets overall 46-37. Brooklyn had nine turnovers in the game and the Celtics scored 15 points off those turnovers.

Boston won the game 125-119.

"I think they were a little desperate and became the aggressor after our hot start," Nets coach Steve Nash said. "They were the ones looking to drive the ball and they were the ones looking to step in with 3s. They got themselves going, took the momentum, got the crowd going and started feeling confidence for the first time in three games."

Game 4 is set for Sunday night at 7 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.