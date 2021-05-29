Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA Playoffs
Published

Nets' James Harden: Game 3 to Celtics loss 'probably what's good for us'

Harden scored 41 points in a thrilling Game 3 loss

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 29Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden led the team with 41 points in a close loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of their playoff matchup on Friday night.

The Nets still have a 2-1 lead in the series. Harden said after the game he thought losing could be a good thing.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"As much as we don’t want to lose, this is probably what’s good for us... Game 2 we played so well. It’s a reminder that things aren’t going to be so easy," he said, via ESPN.

A wake-up call for the Nets could be a good thing.

Jayson Tatum was able to put up 50 points on the Brooklyn defense. Tatum was 16-for-30 from the field and 5-for-11 from three-point range. But failing to stop Tatum was on the tip of the iceberg.

TATUM'S 50 POINTS CARRY CELTICS OVER NETS 125-119

The Celtics had 13 offensive rebounds and outrebounded the Nets overall 46-37. Brooklyn had nine turnovers in the game and the Celtics scored 15 points off those turnovers.

Boston won the game 125-119.

"I think they were a little desperate and became the aggressor after our hot start," Nets coach Steve Nash said. "They were the ones looking to drive the ball and they were the ones looking to step in with 3s. They got themselves going, took the momentum, got the crowd going and started feeling confidence for the first time in three games."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Game 4 is set for Sunday night at 7 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_