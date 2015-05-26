Nets host Pacers in crucial Eastern showdown

(SportsNetwork.com) - The Indiana Pacers visit the Barclays Center on Tuesday night to take on the Brooklyn Nets in a crucial matchup with serious playoff implications.

The Nets and Boston Celtics are tied for the eighth and final playoff berth in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers are a half-game behind both, so Tuesday's outcome could play a huge part in deciding a spot in the postseason.

The Nets have won three straight to get into a share of eighth. Brooklyn's run dates back earlier as it has won five of its last six, including two in a row as the host.

After a win in Charlotte on Wednesday, the Nets beat LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. They made it three in a row with a 107-99 home win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Brook Lopez scored 30 points with 11 rebounds to help cement his Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor.

Joe Johnson had 18 points with eight rebounds and seven assists, and Markel Brown chipped in a career-high 17 points for Brooklyn.

Jordan Hill's late jumper pulled Los Angeles within three, but Lopez followed with a driving slam dunk and Johnson nailed a 3-pointer to make it 101-93 with 1:57 on the clock.

"We knew that they were going to keep fighting," said Lopez. "They're an NBA team and have a lot of season left."

The Nets play four of their next six at home and one of those road games is against the New York Knicks, so it's just a subway ride for Wednesday's contest.

The Pacers have won two of three since a six-game losing streak. They won at Washington, lost in Milwaukee, then came back home Sunday and defeated the Dallas Mavericks, 104-99.

C.J. Miles scored 28 points to lead the Pacers. Roy Hibbert and George Hill each scored 14 points, while David West and Rodney Stuckey both added 10 apiece for Indiana.

"It's no secret where we stand in the standings," said Miles.

Hill went on an 8-2 run by himself as Indiana took a 97-91 lead with over four minutes left in the game.

Chandler Parsons then scored the first two baskets of a 6-0 spurt for the Mavs that tied the game. Miles buried a 3-pointer with a minute left after two free throws from Hibbert, then Parsons netted a jumper that brought Dallas within three with 56.4 seconds left.

The score remained the same with under 10 seconds to play when Parsons missed a contested 3-pointer, and Miles dropped in two free throws to seal the win.

The Nets beat the Pacers by 12 just 10 days ago to snap a five-game series losing streak. Indiana has won three consecutive contests at the Barclays Center.