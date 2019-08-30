Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Brooklyn Nets
Published

Nets' Chandler suspended 25 games for positive drug test

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 30Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 30

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 30 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Brooklyn Nets forward Wilson Chandler has been suspended 25 games without pay by the NBA for testing positive for Ipamorelin, a drug that increases the release of growth hormone.

The league says Thursday that Chandler's suspension will begin with the first regular-season game in which he is healthy and eligible to play.

The Nets signed the veteran forward during their busy offseason. He could play a valuable role in the absence of Kevin Durant, who is still recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Chandler, a first-round pick of the New York Knicks in 2007, has averaged 12.9 points in 11 seasons.