Las Vegas Raiders
Published

Nelson Agholor told Raiders teammates they 'sucked' after Week 16 loss: report

A boiling point was apparently reached inside the Las Vegas locker room

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
At a point during the 2020 NFL season, things were clicking for the Las Vegas Raiders. The team was 6-3 after 10 weeks and in the hunt for a playoff spot.

The Raiders weren’t even out of the AFC West divisional race because the team had upset the eventual back-to-back AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5 of the season. The team played poorly down the stretch and went 2-5 in their final seven games, finishing 8-8 and barely missing out on the playoffs.

After the team lost to the Miami Dolphins in Week 16, Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor reportedly wasn’t having it with any of his teammates. The Raiders allowed the Dolphins to get into field-goal range in the final 22 seconds of the game and Jason Sanders won it with a 44-yard field goal.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor, left, celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr after catching a 59-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Agholor, who had five catches for 155 yards and a touchdown in the game, stormed into the locker room after the game and told his teammates they "sucked," The Athletic reported Thursday.

According to The Athletic, Agholor told his teammates that they were "selfish and didn’t work hard enough." He reportedly criticized the "lack of accountability."

The outlet noted that the word "accountability" lingered in the locker room after Las Vegas’ Week 17 loss. Linebacker Nicholas Murrow told reporters the team had to be "more accountable" and coach Jon Gruden said the team needed to be more "detailed" especially on defense.

General manager Mike Mayock also talked about accountability Wednesday.

"The whole team needs to be accountable and self-aware," he said, via the team’s website. "And that starts with me. I have to do a better job. We drafted some guys last year that were position changes and maybe that wasn’t fair in a COVID-19 year."

He also criticized the lack of production from the rookies he drafted.

Agholor finished his first season in Las Vegas with 48 catches for a career-high 896 yards and eight touchdowns. The Raiders finished 8-8.

