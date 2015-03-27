Nebraska TE Dreu Young to have back surgery, could miss season

Nebraska tight end Dreu Young will undergo back surgery and could be out for the season.

Young missed the season opener a year ago after having back surgery but returned to play the other 13 games, starting nine of them.

Coach Bo Pelini said Saturday that Young had a "flare-up" that will require an operation. The coach said Young won't be back until at least midseason, if at all.

The Cornhuskers already have lost offensive lineman Mike Smith and linebacker Sean Fisher to broken legs and cornerback Anthony Blue to a torn anterior cruciate ligament.