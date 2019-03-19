NCAA women's tournament bracket leak sparks fury from WNBA stars, college players and coaches

WNBA stars expressed their outrage on social media Monday after the NCAA women’s basketball tournament bracket was leaked hours before ESPN’s annual selection show.

ESPN admitted in a statement the selections were mistakenly revealed on ESPNU’s “Bracketology” show. However, it didn’t stop some former college stars from slamming the leak.

“Botched NCAAW tournament reveal...leaked bracket and early show is b-------,” Dallas Wings and former Notre Dame guard Skylar Diggins-Smith wrote in a tweet.

The Washington Mystics’ Natasha Cloud, who played at Saint Joseph’s and Maryland, wrote a series of tweets slamming the leak.

“Am I the only one that is p---ed the selections got ‘leaked’ for the women’s tournament!? This would never happen with the men. Also how much money did schools/programs just waste planning a special viewing party for their fans? ALSO the lack of viewership for the actual show,” Cloud wrote.

She added: “S--- would never happen on the men’s side. I’m p---ed. How do you accidentally post that!? Nahhh that was purposeful.”

WNBA players weren’t the only ones upset about the leak. Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu, who is the all-time NCAA leader in career triple-doubles, tweeted her displeasure as well.

“So @ESPNU is gonna leak the bracket and then proceed to ruin everyone’s selection show party by changing the time,” she wrote. “Go ducks am I right.”

Radford and Charlotte's assistant coaches also voiced their opinions.

“So ESPN makes a mistake and then we move up the Selection Show so now teams can’t enjoy their planned viewing parties? Wow. Our kids deserve better than this,” Radford’s Christie Rogers tweeted.

Charlotte’s Nicole Woods tweeted: “I’m so sad for teams like Rice, Radford, Towson. This is the first selection show for many of the players. Taking away the experience of having a viewing party and seeing there name go across is a travesty! This would NEVER happen on the men’s side.”

