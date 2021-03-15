Connecticut, Stanford among top seeds in NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament as bracket is revealed

Connecticut, Stanford, South Carolina and N.C. State were selected as the top seeds the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament on Monday.

The Huskies are on top of the River Walk Region. The Big East champions will face-off against High Point in the first round. Stanford is the top seed in the Alamo Region and have a matchup against Utah Valley in the first round.

South Carolina leads the Hemisfair Region and will play Mercer in their first-round matchup. N.C. State is on top of the Mercado Region and have a date with North Carolina A&T in the first round.

Baylor, the most recent champions, were selected as the No. 2 seed in the River Walk Region. The Bears have a first-round matchup against Jackson State.

All the regions are named after landmarks in the city as the tournament will be played in San Antonio.

The rest of the bracket was filled out accordingly.

The women’s basketball tournament will begin with the first round on March 21 at the Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, Frank Erwin Center, University Events Center and UTSA Convocation Center. All locations are in the San Antonio area.

The NCAA will allow a capacity of up to 17% for the women’s tournament from the Sweet 16 through the Final Four, including "all participants, family members of each participating team’s student-athletes and coaches, essential staff and a reduced number of fans."